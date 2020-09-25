Advertising Media Analysis Opinions
Darren Woolley
23 hours ago

How remote pitching is showing up the agency showmen

With the pandemic stalling the traditional pitch process and the rise of the remote or virtual pitch, what is known is showmanship is no longer winning the day.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The idea of the pitch being a bit of theatre or showmanship is as old as the advertising industry itself. Agencies get to present themselves in a beauty parade before the potential client. The one who makes the best impression wins. But the uncertain component was always what made the best impression.

With the global Covid pandemic stalling the traditional pitch process and the rise of the remote or virtual pitch, what is known is showmanship is no longer winning the day. Instead, communicating via videoconference from multiple locations is testing agencies and their clients. New winning criteria are coming to the fore, while old-school practices are often falling flat or left wanting.

The transition from the traditional face-to-face pitch presentation to taking these meetings online was met with the usual angst caused by any change. The traditionalists took to the trade media to bemoan the limitations of the technology and made claims that relationships could not be tested or formed by remote or virtual pitching.

“How do you build chemistry and rapport when you’re not meeting face to face?” or “It’s a lot harder—if not impossible—to read the room and gauge body language and levels of engagement” were the complaints of the day.

It is true that reading the room is more difficult. After all, it can now be many rooms. But it is completely possible to test chemistry and build rapport via videoconference meetings. Believe it not, you can also do this by phone and even in writing.

What has changed is that videoconferencing does not seem easily to lend itself to the theatrics or showmanship of the live presentation. Not without the extensive production planning it takes to mount a live television event. Even then, the limitations of the screen often reduce the impact significantly.

Showmanship, like the big reveal of the magician or having a celebrity musician perform the new jingle, is a lot less impressive than when performed live.

Instead, clients are finding a more authentic interaction is occurring. At least with those agencies that have it together. Replacing the showmanship are more meaningful interactions and discussions about the problem or opportunity at hand. The move from face-to-face to virtual has moved the event from a ‘presentation’ or ‘show’ to an ‘interaction’ or a ‘meeting of minds’. The format means that rather than the one-way agency performance, with the client sitting stony-faced, there is opportunity for interaction to build rapport and test the chemistry. This also explains why rather than relying on ‘reading the room’, feedback is coming in words, actions and facial expressions.

My other observation is that the virtual or remote pitch is highlighting the benefit of the champion team over the team of champions. Testing the concept, it is better to put forward a team of champion players, rather than a team that won the championship. In the past, agencies were known for having a global or regional pitch team that could be assembled and dropped into any market to win the day. But the nature of the virtual pitch and the interactions across the videoconference platform mean it’s a champion team that will win the day.

This was proven yet again during a recent holding-company pitch. One agency group placed all the top players across the various disciplines into the pitch. But it was clear at every meeting they were not working to the same playbook. Often contradicting or conflicting with each other. More nuanced was the fact it did just not feel like a team. And it stood out clearly in the ‘Brady Bunch’ matrix format of the screen. Especially when compared to the other holding company team, whose members were clearly not only all aligned in purpose but also—and more importantly—interacted like a real team.

Who knows what will happen post-pandemic, when and if a vaccine is found and the borders open to us? Will the industry go back to jetting around the world for face-to-face pitch presentations? Or will advertisers prefer this new way of working? It is not just more time- and resource-efficient. It has fundamentally changed not only the way we pitch, but also the way agencies are being assessed. Instead of showmanship, the focus is more on substance. Instead of having a team of agency pitch champions, the focus is more on fielding a champion team that will do the job.

Until then, it appears from any number of pitches that the showman needs to drop the act and start working on a more compelling and authentic way to engage the client team. And clients need to embrace the opportunity to engage the agencies in an interactive meeting of minds, rather than simply turning up to be entertained.

Darren Woolley is is the founder and CEO of marketing consultancy TrinityP3.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 opens for entries

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

6 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

7 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

9 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account

10 M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism

Related Articles

With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches
Advertising
Aug 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are ...

Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers shift disrespectful power dynamic
Advertising
Nov 24, 2019
Nancy Hill

Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers ...

Creative abuse, conflicts of interest and obnoxious pay terms: Pitching descends into 'Wild West without boundaries'
Advertising
Nov 22, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Creative abuse, conflicts of interest and obnoxious ...

Flawed pitch process harming advertiser value: Study
Advertising
Nov 28, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Flawed pitch process harming advertiser value: Study

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for cultivating talent
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for ...

How do leaders create effective teams? Dentsu Aegis Network Greater North chief Cheuk Chiang explains how to foster better talent by applying leadership principles, tips and learnings from past mistakes. Watch his video and test your knowledge with a quiz.

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
Advertising
20 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see

INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.

Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for global Yoga campaign
Advertising
21 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for ...

Consumer electronics brand embraces functionality over bells and whistles as it seeks to stand out in competitive market in a campaign by SuperHeroes.

The cult of the brand
Advertising
23 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The cult of the brand

OPINION: Faced with public outcry about their logos and imagery, brands often drag their feet to a degree that seems irrational—especially if they actually do care about diversity and inclusion.