pitches
Adland 'open for business' as agencies continue to pitch during pandemic
But experience of delays or cancellations is widespread, according to survey conducted by ID Comms.
Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers shift disrespectful power dynamic
The fact of the matter is the clients hold all the cards. They always have, says the CEO of Media Sherpas.
Creative abuse, conflicts of interest and obnoxious pay terms: Pitching descends into 'Wild West without boundaries'
Agencies and consultants say there's been an uptick in bad behavior on the marketer side -- here's what needs to be done to course-correct.
WPP sees 'slightly subdued' new business outlook for big pitches
No 'material change' in the threat from consultants such as Accenture.
Flawed pitch process harming advertiser value: Study
ID Comms and the 4As found that media pitches are in a state of turmoil because of a lack of clarity and communication.
The power of 'no'
For agencies, remembering to refuse when necessary can have positive impacts.
