pitching
'Have fun with it': How to successfully conduct pitches in this new world
Industry experts share their view on how to create chemistry in a virtual, COVID-19 landscape.
Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers shift disrespectful power dynamic
The fact of the matter is the clients hold all the cards. They always have, says the CEO of Media Sherpas.
Creative abuse, conflicts of interest and obnoxious pay terms: Pitching descends into 'Wild West without boundaries'
Agencies and consultants say there's been an uptick in bad behavior on the marketer side -- here's what needs to be done to course-correct.
Flawed pitch process harming advertiser value: Study
ID Comms and the 4As found that media pitches are in a state of turmoil because of a lack of clarity and communication.
5 lessons from the Japanese marketing scene in 2017
The year brought home some uncomfortable truths about online media, HR policy in advertising and pitching.
How many grown-ups can your agency put in the room?
Advertising is a young person's game, but things have gone too far, writes BBH's Charles Wigley.
