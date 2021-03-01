PR Analysis News
Diana Bradley
12 hours ago

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

The brand’s PR team is stressing transparency about its safety features.

Officials praised the Hyundai Genesis' safety features for saving Tiger Woods' life. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Officials praised the Hyundai Genesis' safety features for saving Tiger Woods' life. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

When Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 SUV last week, the first priority of the automaker’s communications team was the golf legend’s health and wellbeing.

Woods suffered extensive injuries to his leg after he crashed the vehicle early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. The GV80 was a courtesy car for players at the Genesis Invitational. Woods promoted the brand last weekend at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational. 

Dana White, chief communications officer for Hyundai Motor North America, Genesis’ parent brand, said it quickly tweeted a message from Genesis Motor North America president and CEO Mark Del Rosso saying he was “heartbroken” about the news.

White said the brand tweeted Del Rosso’s statement because it was the quickest way to get his message out. The comms team did not distribute a press release or do any proactive media outreach. 

“Our ethos is: ‘It is always about the customer;’ everything we do is driven by that,” said White. “So out of respect for [Woods’] privacy and condition, we didn’t put out any press releases or do media outreach at all.” 

White (pictured above) said her team has been as transparent as possible in responding to media inquiries. The SUV’s safety features received particular media attention after the crash, with local law enforcement officials telling Automotive News that the overall integrity of the GV80 saved Woods’ life.

“We provided information to all of the outlets regarding our safety features,” said White, such as its airbags and high-strength steel.

White noted that Del Rosso was quick to delegate authority to her, and that helped her to ensure consistency in the messaging the company put out in the wake of Woods’ accident. White added that she works closely with Hyundai’s legal and HR teams. The in-house PR team completely handled the matter without assistance from an agency, White said. 

“In crises, lots of companies forget that you have an internal audience, as well,” said White. “Crisis management for me starts way before there is a crisis because it is about leadership and trust and about the ethos and character of your company, so that makes it easier to provide the consistency and clarity to see your way through any crisis.”

She added that when a company is in crisis, it should remember its principles and character and not let the news cycle determine its communications. Companies need to remember who they serve, White said.

“Make sure people know what is important to you and communicate that to your external audience and internal audience,” she advised.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

4 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

5 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

9 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

10 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Related Articles

Hyundai Motor replaces CMO
Marketing
Feb 25, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Hyundai Motor replaces CMO

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed
PR
Jun 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed

PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist
PR
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist

Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai and Snickers
Advertising
Jan 22, 2021
Ad Nut

Friday silliness: Watch fun ads from Pump, Hyundai ...

Just Published

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'
News
27 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'

As ecommerce retailers undercut each other with discounts, brands' profit margins are becoming squeezed.

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies
Advertising
1 hour ago
Darren Woolley

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies

The founder and CEO of marketing consultancy TrinityP3 uses a side-by-side comparison to dig into the costs you might not have considered.

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'

The Unilever ice cream brand debuted two lovely little animated films at Sydney's Japanese Film Festival.

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for Publicis Media?
Media
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As Zenith, Starcom and Spark Foundry meld together under the group's 'Power of one' philosophy, we grade them as one entity for the first time.