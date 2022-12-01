Korean car brand Genesis revs up the tunes in DJ set powered by a car

Korean automotive brand Genesis has hosted what it claims to be the world’s first DJ set powered by a car.



Created by ScienceMagic, “Sound, electrified” took place in London’s Shoreditch on 30 November and was available for people to watch either in person or through a global live stream.



The Genesis GV60 powered a set performed by Grammy-nominated dance music producer and DJ Jayda G and South Korean born DJ Didi Han, using the car’s vehicle-to-load function.



The streamed set will be free to watch on the Genesis website as a way of elevating the brand’s presence in the UK.



As part of the push, Jayda G and Didi Han have also curated Spotify playlists featuring tracks from their set.



Available to listen after the stream, the playlists will also be taking over the audio at the recently unveiled Genesis Studio at Battersea Power Station, which opened its doors earlier this month.



Hannah Hattie Matthews, chief brand officer at ScienceMagic, said: “Through this energising activation we look forward to introducing the Genesis brand to new UK communities and supporting established and emerging talents Jadya G and Didi Han.”



The activation follows Genesis appointing ScienceMagic to help build its brand visibility in the UK in April.



In addition to the stunt and opening a store in Battersea Power Station, the car brand has also become a sponsor of the V&A’s exhibition Hallyu! The Korean Wave.



Dominic Chambers, European head of marketing and communications at Genesis Motor Europe, said: “We’re helping to bring distinctly Korean cultural experiences to the UK, powered by Genesis in a unique way.



“From ‘Sound, electrified’ to the partnership with the V&A Hallyu! Exhibition of Korean pop culture, Korean culture is having a moment and Genesis is helping cultural loving communities in the UK spend time connecting with it.”