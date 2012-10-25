tiger woods

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars
6 hours ago
Diana Bradley

The brand’s PR team is stressing transparency about its safety features.

Spondo appoints Digital Jungle to promote online video platform globally
Oct 25, 2012
Sophie Chen

SYDNEY – Spondo has appointed Digital Jungle to work with Orbit Media Group in promoting Spondo.com to the Asian, Australian, European and North American markets, with coverage of a golf event in China featuring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Golin Harris Hong Kong wins Caesars Golf Macau PR account
Dec 15, 2010
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Caesar Golf Macau, owned by the Caesar Entertainment Corporation in Las Vegas, has chosen Golin Harris Hong Kong as its PR agency partner, after an earlier pitch with several undisclosed agencies.

Tiger Woods saga offers lessons to brands; sets Twitter on fire
Feb 26, 2010
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Few mea culpas have been as highly anticipated as Tiger Woods', whose apology last Friday literally brought the online world to a temporary stop.

