ASIA-PACIFIC - McCann Worldgoup global CEO Nick Brien is set to announce a major restructure of the IPG business, as part of which regional director Michael McLaren will relinquish his Asia-Pacific responsibilities after less than a year in the job to focus on the Japan market.
A conversation with Sir Martin Sorrell is always insightful, even if it tends to verge on the professorial. The WPP boss usually has a prepared message - whether it's data, digital, China, content or the economy - he wants to get across to the media with something of a missionary zeal.