Atifa Hargrave-Silk

IPG CEO Roth 'concerned' about China, hints at repositioning
Advertising
Oct 10, 2019
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

IPG CEO Roth 'concerned' about China, hints at ...

Nationalism and protectionism are a worry, he told Campaign, hinting at a repositioning of investment in the world's second-largest economy.

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network: DDB's Wendy Clark
The Atifa Silk Interview
Apr 25, 2018
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative ...

DDB global leader Wendy Clark speaks exclusively with us about clients' need for speed, the five traits she strives to achieve, driving for diversity and the Time's Up Advertising movement.

Nick Brien announces new leadership structure at McCann Worldgroup
Advertising
Dec 1, 2010
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Nick Brien announces new leadership structure at ...

ASIA-PACIFIC - McCann Worldgoup global CEO Nick Brien is set to announce a major restructure of the IPG business, as part of which regional director Michael McLaren will relinquish his Asia-Pacific responsibilities after less than a year in the job to focus on the Japan market.

Sir Martin Sorrell's roadmap for Asian domination is key to WPP's future
Advertising
May 7, 2010
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Sir Martin Sorrell's roadmap for Asian domination ...

A conversation with Sir Martin Sorrell is always insightful, even if it tends to verge on the professorial. The WPP boss usually has a prepared message - whether it's data, digital, China, content or the economy - he wants to get across to the media with something of a missionary zeal.

Geely must capitalise on Volvo's heritage to create China's first global auto brand
Marketing
Apr 23, 2010
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Geely must capitalise on Volvo's heritage to create ...

For China's marketing industry, which has long touted the need for homegrown brands to 'go global', the Geely-Volvo story is one that must appear irresistible.

Social media blunder: Nestle censorship fuels firestorm on Twitter and Facebook
Digital
Apr 12, 2010
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Social media blunder: Nestle censorship fuels ...

It is perhaps the most powerful, albeit peculiar, case yet to illustrate the influence of social media: angry consumers hijacked NestlÃ©'s Facebook page and posted attack messages that forced the brand to make an extraordinary about-turn.

