How food and apparel brands are honouring Earth Day 2023

Climate change keeps rearing its ugly head and consumers are both looking for brands to do their part and scrutinizing all the ways corporations greenwash.

This Earth Day, which falls on April 22, several food and apparel brands, plus a tech outlier and advocacy organization, are highlighting their sustainability efforts ranging from environmentally-friendly farming practices to recycling clothing materials.

Impossible Foods

It’s the little things that matter, according to Impossible Foods. To celebrate Earth Day, the plant-based meat replicator launched its “mini impact kitchen” campaign, featuring creators cooking tiny dishes with tiny cookware to symbolize its small carbon footprint compared to meat brands. It's also running a 1-inch by 1-inch ad in The New York Times.

Lundberg Farms

Lundberg Family Farms has shunned Earth Day with its Ducking Good campaign. Leading with a full-page ad in The New York Times, the rice brand poked fun at celebrating the planet only once per year while highlighting its regenerative farming practices and partnership with California Waterfowl to protect ducks nesting on its property.

Lavazza

Lavazza and Publicis Italy / Le Pub got interplanetary with the launch of its fake coffee grown on Mars. The launch centers around a video highlighting Lavazza’s efforts to teach sustainable coffee farming practices on Earth, lest the planet becomes so inhospitable that coffee has to come from Mars.

American Eagle

American Eagle is highlighting secondhand clothing items with the launch of resale shop RE/AE. The store features American Eagle items from as far back as the 1980s. The clothing company also created a Snapchat AR lens that allows consumers to browse secondhand items in a virtual store.

Wrangler

To celebrate Earth Month, Wrangler partnered with the Texas Playboys Baseball Club to design jerseys made using recycled Wrangler denim.

Rothy’s

Washable shoe brand Rothy’s is making its first foray into advocacy this Earth Day by seeking to upgrade the New York Bottle Bill. The brand is turning its New York flagship store into an advocacy center and phone bank in the hopes of doubling the redemption value of plastic bottles from five cents to 10 cents.

Xbox

Xbox is turning gaming green this Earth Day with a controller made out of recycled parts, the release of carbon measuring tools for game creators and a Twitch stream that takes viewers on a tour through the Seattle Aquarium and a Q&A with marine conservationists.

Microsoft Rewards members can also earn and donate points to several environmental organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, Water.org and the World Wildlife Fund.

Science Moms

Science Moms, a climate advocacy group that targets parents, released two films ahead of Earth Day that aim to start a conversation about clean energy options.

“Smoking Bus,” created with Furlined, has a school bus driver toss cigarettes around before children board to show that diesel fuel has the same toxins found in cigarettes. “Game Show,” crafted with Underhill Film, depicts a mom getting incredibly excited about winning a heat pump through a game show.

Current Global

Global comms agency Current Global is getting unconventional for Earth Day as it celebrates by doing nothing at all. To avoid contributing to the energy cost of using social media, the PR firm has vowed to avoid social media entirely for the week.

It cites Earth.org, which states that using popular social platforms for 2.5 hours uses the same amount of energy it takes to drive a car 1.2 miles.