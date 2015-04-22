earth day

WPP’s Mark Read calls for 'collaborative effort' on net zero and sets 2025 target
1 day ago
Jennifer Small

Holding company used Earth Day as platform to make announcement on commitments.

DNA puts a human face on Hong Kong's litter problem
Apr 22, 2015
Emily Tan

DNA puts a human face on Hong Kong's litter problem

HONG KONG - The creators of an Earth Day campaign launching today in Hong Kong analysed DNA from real-life litter to create visual representations of the litterbugs and make citizens think twice about tossing their trash—lest they find their face adorning a future poster.

