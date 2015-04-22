Search
earth day
1 day ago
WPP’s Mark Read calls for 'collaborative effort' on net zero and sets 2025 target
Holding company used Earth Day as platform to make announcement on commitments.
Apr 22, 2015
DNA puts a human face on Hong Kong's litter problem
HONG KONG - The creators of an Earth Day campaign launching today in Hong Kong analysed DNA from real-life litter to create visual representations of the litterbugs and make citizens think twice about tossing their trash—lest they find their face adorning a future poster.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins