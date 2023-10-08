How DFI Retail in Hong Kong signed up 2 million members to its loyalty app in just one month

DFI Retail launched a very successful loyalty app during Covid and quickly built it out to cover delivery and insurance, generating a huge number of downloads that beat expectations.

The ‘yuu’ rewards platform was launched in Hong Kong in 2020 by the DFI Retail Group. The platform allows members to earn points from the group’s 1 million+ POSM across more than 2,500 outlets, and has expanded to offer insurance and online shopping.

Using an integrated full-funnel marketing plan, the app signed up 2 million+ people in just four weeks and now has more than 4.2 million members. YouGov ranked it as Hong Kong’s number three brand in 2022, after Google and YouTube.

Ronald Wong, vice president, Brand and Marketing for Yuu at DFI Retail Group, tells the story behind the launch of Hong Kong’s leading digital lifestyle platform.

Q: Tell us about the DFI Retail Group.

“The DFI Retail Group is a leading retailer in Hong Kong boasting a rich history and a diverse portfolio of well-known brands that permeate the daily lives of Hongkongers. These brands include supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, home furnishings and restaurants.

“With our vision to bring simplicity, convenience, and delight every day to our customers, we saw the potential in uniting our diverse repertoire of brands under one single big umbrella, allowing us to engage them with a seamless retail experience.

Q: 2020 was a tough time for many businesses. Why did you launch yuu then?

“2020 presented significant challenges for us, as pandemic-related restrictions created a difficult operating environment. These restrictions resulted in limited consumer footfall and a complete cessation of tourist traffic to our retail outlets, which had a profound impact on our bottom line. Similarly, consumers encountered financial uncertainties, prompting many to adopt more value-conscious behaviours.

“The COVID pandemic has also been a catalyst for the acceleration of digital consumer behaviours such as online grocery shopping, online food delivery, and online pre-order with offline pick-up, wherein we saw there was a greater appreciation for personalized and convenient experiences that cater to their increasingly intertwined online and offline consumer journeys.

“These shifts have brought about a radical change in consumer expectations and mindset with many prioritizing ‘value for money’ and ‘ease of shopping experience’ as the key drivers of retail purchase.

“In order to provide our customers with even greater value and an enhanced retail experience, it was imperative that we break down the barriers between our brands. While we have extensive experience in delivering excellent service and value through our brick-and-mortar stores, our existing business activities only provided a limited degree of customer insight, and we often relied on conventional methods to engage with them.

“Recognising the need to keep pace with evolving customer needs and realize our vision, we understood the need to undergo a digital transformation and create a unified view of our customers. By doing so, we can offer personalized rewards and offers that cater to their preferences, while providing them with easy access to benefits across our entire group. This approach ensures that our customers can enjoy the rewards and benefits of the stores they regularly visit, while also allowing us to better understand and meet their needs.”

Q: What was key to the success of the high number of downloads?

“Firstly, we had an attractive value proposition that was simple and highly relevant to our customers – we offered them a simple way to save money where we rewarded them for their everyday spending across a wide variety of everyday brands, without changing any routines, all conveniently done in one app.

“Secondly, we developed an engaging and memorable creative proposition that was both direct and easy to comprehend, resonating with a broad range of audiences, including expats and domestic helpers who are equally important to us as customers. We ultimately decided on a "sing and dance" creative expression where we adapted Billy Joel's classic "Uptown Girl" into the yuu brand song and music video with rewritten catchy brand lyrics and upbeat visuals.