OMD retains media duties for DFI Retail Group in APAC

Global media agency OMD has successfully defended its media account for DFI Retail Group, a pan-Asian retail giant, in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong, Campaign understands.

The account, which covers DFI’s brands such as Mannings, Ikea, and Cold Storage, is worth close to $40 million, according to Comvergence.

Campaign understands that OMD faced competition from Mindshare, Dentsu, Publicis and Mediabrands in the pitch process.

OMD has been on a winning streak this year, topping the global media agency rankings for new-business activity from January to August 2023, with billings reaching $1.2 billion from 122 accounts, as reported by Campaign's Advertising Intelligence tool.

One of its recent wins is the $187 million global account for Bacardi, the world’s largest privately held spirits company. However, OMD also lost some major accounts, including the French spirits brand Remy Cointreau in China, worth $30.8 million, and an Australian pharmaceuticals company (confidential client) worth $6.7 million.

OMD did not respond to any queries at the time of publication.