Top 20 global media new-business rankings: OMD retains top spot despite losses

Two agencies topped the global media agency rankings with more than US$1 billion in estimated net billings for new-business activity from January to August 2023.

Despite losing a number of clients, OMD has maintained the top spot in the global media agency rankings, with billings reaching $1.2 billion from 122 accounts.

Among its latest wins – according to data from Performance Marketing World's stablemate Campaign Advertising Intelligence – was a $187m global account for Bacardi, which it retained. However, the Omnicom shop also lost two major accounts including the French spirits brand Remy Cointreau in China, worth $30.8m and an Australian pharmaceuticals company (confidential client) worth $6.7m.

Publicis Groupe’s Digitas climbed into second place with billings reaching $1.1 billion from just 18 new-business wins. The latest wins include retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods in the US, worth $181 million and investment management firm also in the US, ​​T Rowe Price, for $65 million.

The agency’s largest win still remains a tech client in China, which the agency picked up in April for $485 million.

Coming in third was Mindshare with billings totalling $655 million from 96 accounts. The WPP agency picked up automotive manufacturer Mazda in the US, worth $160 million in billings as well as Chinese shopping platform Meituan for $10 million and Italian utilities company Terna, worth $6.6 million.

Other notable wins outside the top three agencies include the global $309 million Jaguar Land Rover account move, which was picked up by Hearts & Science. The win saw the agency enter the rankings for the first time this year, going straight into the top 10 in sixth place.

Havas Media Group also entered the rankings for the first time in tenth place with total billings of $310 million from 86 wins. One of its biggest wins was the consolidated PNC Bank account in the US, worth $80 million as well as Linea Directa – the Spanish Direct Line – for $74 million.

The top 20 media agencies are ranked in the table below by estimated net billings for the period January to August 2023.

Campaign Advertising Intelligence is the global intelligence service giving marketers insight into the account moves and new-business activity across agencies, regions and sectors. The global media agency rankings is compiled using data from ad intel platform COMvergence, global marketing consultancy R3 and direct submissions from agencies.

Media agencies are defined as those that advise companies on how and where to advertise (including via pay-for-performance formats), use PR and other forms of media management. They ensure that a client's marketing message appeals to consumers, appears in the right place, at the right time and that the advertiser pays the best possible price.

PMW subscribers on the Knowledge Tier now get a six-times-a-year round of the top 20 media agency rankings – alongside key movements in the performance marketing industry.