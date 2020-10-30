Here come the brides

This week, Inspiration Station makes a stop in India. From today through Sunday, Bridal Asia, India's largest wedding exhibition will be holding a unique virtual event, with help from Wavemaker and sponsor Jacob's Creek wine.

The luxury event will give fashion and jewellery designers their own boutique to showcase their latest collections through images and videos with filters for price and other parameters. Interested patrons can then set up video call consultations directly with these designers.

Among the designers taking part are Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Bal, Abhinav Mishra, Aisha Rao, Pallavi Jaikishan, Bhairavi Jakishan and Ritika Mirchandani, as well as jewellery designers like Raniwala 1881, Birdichand Ghanshyamdas, The House of Rambhajos, Jewels of Jaipur, Goenka India and Archana Aggarwal.

Naturally, not everyone may be shopping for wedding attire and accessories (nor have the means), but what caught Campaign's eye for this week's edition of Inspiration Station were the stunning wedding outfits and jewellery displayed in the promotional materials, whose richness of colour and materials are unquestionably creative, inspiring and worth sharing with a wider audience. Have a look.

“This particular collaboration has been handcrafted carefully to bring out what the brand stands for, in a setting that brings together the right stakeholders from the world of luxury and fashion," said Wavemaker India chief content officer Karthik Nagarajan. "As always, we owe the success to a client who continues to inspire us, a legendary brand that we take pride in and a partner in Bridal Asia, who shares our spirit of innovation.”

Adding to that, Girish Patil, Pernod Ricard India's general manager of marketing for international Brands said: “Art and fashion have always been the key storytellers in every changing era and we are thrilled to associate with this virtual fashion experiential and take pre-wedding cheer to the comfort of people’s living rooms. With a wedding culture as elaborate as India’s, adapting to the new normal is relatively more challenging but thoughtful interventions like this one would help us take one step forward towards our goal.”