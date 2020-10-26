wine
Here come the brides
INSPIRATION STATION: Wavemaker is marrying India's largest wedding exhibition with Australia's largest wine brand for a virtual event this weekend, where incredible outfits steal the show.
Yellowtail finds joy in the details with bright new campaign
Upbeat cheery effort for Aussie winery runs in stark contrast to many dreary portrayals of life in 2020.
Winemaker offers an immersive experience (not literally)
Stoneleigh Wild Valley and Digitas worked with artists to create a wine experience that's as immersive as one can get without getting wet (and stained).
Leagas Delaney secures global Penfolds brief
SHANGHAI / LONDON - Leagas Delaney has won the global creative account for Australian brand Penfolds, part of the Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) stable, after a closed-door competitive pitch.
Adelaide tells unexpected story with winemaker Justin Lane in new short film
ADELAIDE - In a film atypical of tourism advertising, the South Australian Tourism Commission has invited winemaker Justin Lane to reveal the quirky and unassuming side of Adelaide.
BWM Melbourne wins Brown Brothers wine business
MELBOURNE - Belgiovane Williams Mackay has won the business for Australian wine brand Brown Brothers in a competitive pitch against two unnamed agencies.
