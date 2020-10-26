Yellowtail finds joy in the details with bright new campaign

2020 has been a pretty crappy year. Yellowtail wines searches for optimism in its new campaign, "Hello Yellowtail," which celebrates the little things like "having an awesome hairday" or "finding your missing sock." The 30-second spot, by Pereira O'Dell, is splashed with bright yellow and set to an upbeat tune.
Credits
Client: Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits (Yellowtail wine)
