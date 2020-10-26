Advertising The Work
Yellowtail finds joy in the details with bright new campaign

Upbeat cheery effort for Aussie winery runs in stark contrast to many dreary portrayals of life in 2020.

2020 has been a pretty crappy year. Yellowtail wines searches for optimism in its new campaign, "Hello Yellowtail," which celebrates the little things like "having an awesome hairday" or "finding your missing sock." The 30-second spot, by Pereira O'Dell, is splashed with bright yellow and set to an upbeat tune. 

Credits

Client: Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits (Yellowtail wine) 
President: Tom Steffanci
SVP of Marketing: Dan Kleinman
Senior Brand Manager: Tonya Noble:
Brand Manager: Sarah Chiulli
Brand Manager: Meagan Pirog

Agency: Pereira O'Dell
Creative Chairman, Co-founder: PJ Pereira
Chief Creative Officer: Robert Lambrechts
Executive Creative Director: Jason Apaliski
Creative Director: Simon Friedlander
Associate Creative Director: Erynn Mattera
Copywriter: Zach Buckner
Associate Design Director: Somchai Perry
Senior Producer: Darbi Fretwell
Senior Project Manager: Melanie Christian
Director of Business Affairs: Tamika Knight
Business Affairs Manager: Shay Davis
Managing Director: Mona Gonzalez
Brand Director: Julia Morrissey
Director of Strategy: Tom Naughton
Brand Strategy Director: Kira Loretto
Communications Strategy Director: Breanne Brock

Production: Psyop
EP: Noah Goldsmith
Director: Terry Hall
Line Producer: Richard Fenton
DOP: Patrick Duroux
Production Designer: Will Field
Post Producer: George Marks
Offline Edit: Final Cut NY
Editor: Arianna Tomasettig
Assistant Editor: Natalia Rodriguez
Colorist: Aubrey Woodiwiss
2D Lead: Brandon Sanders
Nuke Artist: Rodrigo Jiminenez
Motion Designer: Gunnar Pettersson

Music and sound: Rumble Studios, Sydney
Composers: Adam Moses
Sound designer: Liam Annert
Music & Sound Executive Producer: Michael Gie

Source:
Campaign US
