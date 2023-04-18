Advertising Analysis News
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Hardys picks Above & Beyond as creative agency

The win follows a competitive pitch.

Australian winemaker Hardys has appointed Above & Beyond as its creative agency.

The win follows a competitive pitch run by the brand. There was no incumbent agency.

The appointment comes as Hardys owner, Accolade Wines, prepares for a global relaunch. Above & Beyond will take up the task of developing a revamped brand positioning and creative campaign, which will run across markets including Australia, the UK, US and Asia.

“We have a proud history of pioneering, of restlessness to move our business, brand and wine forward,” Sandy Mayo, chief marketing officer at Accolade Wines, said.

“In that spirit we were seeking an ambitious creative partner who could understand our past, and find a distinct, inspiring creative world for our future. Above & Beyond proved to be exactly that partner.”

Yonder Media, Above & Beyond’s sister shop, has worked with Accolade Wines since late 2021, when it was appointed as its media agency.

Matt Steward, chief executive of Above & Beyond, added: “When you get the opportunity to work with a great brand, an inspiring team and a client who believes in the power of creativity to drive a brand forward, it’s as exciting as it is invigorating.

“We can’t wait to unleash a new vision, new work and bring in a new audience of Hardys drinkers into the rich world of Hardys and its wines. Just brilliant.”

Source:
Campaign UK

