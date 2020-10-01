Haymarket Media Asia and Cyber Communications announce content partnership

Haymarket Media Asia is pleased to announce that Campaign Japan has entered into a strategic partnership with Cyber Communications (CCI), one of the largest digital marketing companies in Japan, which is part of the Dentsu Group.

The agreement will see Haymarket and CCI join forces to leverage the Campaign brand’s global positioning, its platform and international content to engage the advertising and marketing community in Japan. The objective of the partnership will be to bring regional and global advertising trends and insights to Japanese marketers and agency partners eyeing international growth, while also providing Japanese news and perspectives to marcomms professionals worldwide.

Powered by CCI’s extensive network and local expertise, the two companies will bring first-rate breaking news, analyses, opinions and events to a wider industry audience. CCI will localise and help distribute Campaign’s most valuable and suitable global content for Japanese audiences, while supporting Campaign to expand its local coverage. The content will continue to be accessible and completely free to all Campaign Japan registered users.

As the new partnership begins, Campaign Japan will have recently published the Japanese results of Campaign’s Top 1000 Brands survey, the most comprehensive consumer brand survey in Asia-Pacific carried out with research partner Nielsen. This one-of-a-kind brand ranking presents the Top 100 brands in Japan together with analysis of all brand winners and losers, including commentary on the best local brands.

Atifa Silk, Managing Director at Haymarket Media Asia, said: “Campaign’s editorial reach across China, Hong Kong, India, Japan and Singapore, as well as the US and the UK, provides audiences with the most comprehensive view of the world’s marketing communications industry. Together with CCI’s reach in Japan and on-the-ground resources, Campaign Japan will be able to provide timely and challenging content across digital and event formats to a wider audience, while helping our community unlock new relationships with data-led intelligence, creativity and engaging content.”

By partnering with Haymarket Media Asia, we are pleased to deliver global information from Campaign, which is widely supported by marketers around the world and has been described as ‘the world’s best marcomms media’ to the top marketers in Japan.CCI has largely contributed to the development of the Japanese advertising industry over the years. We will continue to leverage this partnership to provide our stakeholders with useful information in a variety of ways from a global perspective.

