Nov 1, 2019
How Dentsu’s CCI and Cheq have so far blocked 760 million unsafe ad requests
CASE STUDY: Blocking fraudulent and non-brand safe ad requests in real-time stopped top Japanese brands from appearing next to potentially disastrous articles.
Mar 27, 2019
Preventive brand-safety services see opportunity in Japan
The market is shifting from reporting bad placements to blocking them, but there are still gaps in the technology.
Oct 17, 2012
AI ad solutions agency Rocket Fuel partners with cci to enter Japan
JAPAN - US-based artificial intelligence (AI) ad solutions provider Rocket Fuel will expand into Japan via a strategy alliance by Dentsu's digital marketing arm cyber communications inc (CCI).
