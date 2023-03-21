News
‘Havas Play’ launches worldwide

The new entertainment, sports, technology, and fandom offering aims to leverage Vivendi ownership and replaces Havas Sports and Havas Sports & Entertainment across all markets.

Havas Group unveiled a new global network on Tuesday, named Havas Play, to create brand experiences in entertainment, sports, technology, and fandom.

Inside its network, Havas Play will unify existing expertise in the gaming, sports and entertainment fields, replacing Havas Sports and Havas Sports & Entertainment brands across all major markets.

Initially introduced in France in 2021, the ‘Play’ brand now provides strategy, ideation, creative, production, project management, and distribution across a range of core services: partnerships, influencer marketing, experiential & live events, sponsorships, social media activation and amplification, and branded entertainment.

Harman International has become Havas Play’s first global client when the brand appointed Havas as its global agency of record across media and creative at the end of 2022.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas cited the agency network's "completely unique position within Vivendi as a global leader in entertainment" as a special advantage in maximising opportunities for brands in this space. 

"Clients of Havas Play will have unparalleled access to create meaningful experiences in collaboration with the cultural influencers that command their consumers’ attention and passion," he added. 

