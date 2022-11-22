Move and win roundup: Week of November 21, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

UM’s consultancy practice, Business Analytics Engine (BAE), has appointed Nimesh Chaturvedi to the newly created role of associate director for data and technology effective immediately. He will lead data and martech solutions for brands, helping them realise the value of their first-party data and optimising audiences and paid media, to drive growth. Chaturvedi brings a decade of in-depth experience and most recently was the senior data and analytics manager with Middle Eastern telco Etisalat and prior to that data and analytics manager with Reprise Digital.

M&C Saatchi has promoted Michael McEwan to lead the agency growth plan as CEO of Australia and New Zealand. McEwan joined M&C Saatchi Melbourne as managing director in 2019 has contributed to expanding the agency’s client portfolio to include the Victorian Government, Origin and World Vision Australia. In 2021, McEwan and Sian Cook were appointed as joint national managing directors. In his new role, McEwan reports to Justin Graham, CEO M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ. Meanwhile, Cook will soon be relocating to the UK and will continue to have a consultancy role in the business.

Independent creative, design and media agency Enigma has appointed Gipi Gopinath to the role of head of performance media. Gopinath started his working life as an aircraft engineer working for Emirates before moving to website-development. He then trained himself to be an expert in SEO, data and analytics and over the last 15 years has held senior SEO and SEM roles both globally and nationally. Most recently, he was SEO experience director at Reprise Sydney.

Lionel Sim has left TikTok to join Livewire as its new US-based chief commercial officer. Sim has 15 years of experience in high-growth startups, most recently as global head of agency for TikTok. He also clocked in experience at Apple and Tencent. In his new role, Sim will be responsible for all commercial partnerships globally, including revenue and client services, identifying and expanding strategic commercial capabilities across key markets and developing innovative and bespoke client solutions. Livewire also appoints Australian-based chief operating officer Sarah La Roche and chief financial officer Michelle Sheehan.

Weber Shandwick has appointed Kissa Lin as group creative director of China. Lin will be responsible for strengthening and upgrading Weber Shandwick's creative team in China. She will report directly to Corbin Hsieh, managing director of Weber Shandwick China. With over 12 years of creative experience, Lin has worked with many clients, such as McDonald's, Siemens, Abbott, IKEA, Hilton, Estee Lauder, and Huawei, on creative solutions in brand structuring, strategic planning and marketing communications.

Harman International has appointed Havas Group as its global agency of record across all its brands and territories. The scope will see Havas Group handling integrated marketing solutions for all businesses and brands, including consumer lifestyle brand JBL, home audio systems brand Harman Kardon, and Harman’s B2B products. The agency will be tasked to deliver a global and fully integrated solution that brings together brand strategy, creative, content, media and production as well as selective support in social media and influencer marketing. The global account team will work across regional hubs for the Americas, Europe, and Asia as well as through dedicated teams in key markets.

Dentsu China has appointed Joewin Chen to the role of talent and organization development director. Most recently, Chen was assistant director at Ernst &Young China, responsible for talent management, coaching, digital learning, and cultural transformation.

Turo, a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, has selected Sling & Stone as its agency of record in Australia ahead of the company’s upcoming launch in the region.