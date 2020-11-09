Hand sanitiser stations in Indonesia become advertising targets

In Indonesia, an unlikely partnership between a medical equipment supplier and an out-of-home adtech company will result in hand sanitiser stations becoming a monetisable advertising opportunity.

Location Media Xchange, an out-of-home (OOH) platform that provides supply-side technology to OOH media owners, has struck an exclusive partnership with Indonesian medical equipment provider PT Danendra Abyudaya Adika, one of Indonesia’s most trusted suppliers of Innovative medical equipment Indonesia.

Danendra has a line of automatic hand sanitiser dispensers that are equipped with digital signage screens. Under the partnership, Location Media Xchange will program these with contextual ad-serving capabilities. Advertisers will be able to place campaigns on the sanitiser stations programmatically, and LMX will gather location data on people that come into proximity of Danendra’s screens for targeting purposes.

Danendra has already equipped 50 of its screens with LMX’s technology in supermarkets and other food stores across greater Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya and Pekanbaru. It plans to expand to over 10,000 other minimarts and retail outlets like Alfamarts, Indomaret and Lotte Mart across Indonesia.



Location Media Xchange is part of Singapore-headquartered Moving Walls Group, an adtech company that automates outdoor advertising buying, selling, and measurement.

Srikanth Ramachandran, group CEO of Moving Walls, said the partnership provides advertisers a "huge opportunity" to reach audiences engaging in a "basic necessity" while on the move.

"By making audiences around smart dispensers addressable, the LMX platform has made consumer service a profitable exercise for Danendra," Ramachandran said.

Frida Tumakaka, director of Danendra, added that the partnership opens up a commercial opportunity for the company: "While we provide touchless hand sanitizer dispensing for the comfort of our customers, we believe partnering with LMX is not only an opportunity to commercialise our screens but to serve contextual content for a unique interactive customer experience across all our locations."