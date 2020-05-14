moving walls

Moving Walls patents OOH measurement system
May 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Moving Walls founder and group CEO believes the patent will serve to increase advertiser confidence in OOH, which has been one of the heaviest hit ad mediums during COVID-19.

Foodpanda pilots 'world first' blockchain-powered DOOH campaign
Mar 10, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Aqilliz claims that use of blockchain will enable brands like Foodpanda to more easily verify whether their digital campaigns—especially ones delivered across multiple DOOH screens—have been seen.

AdCity partners with Moving Walls on OOH measurement
Jan 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

TECH BITES: New alliance between Havas Group's out-of-home brand and adtech firm aims to make ROI tracking more precise across APAC markets.

Singapore-based Moving Walls acquires India's Quad42
Aug 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

The OOH company said the move fast-tracks its efforts in programmable signage.

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

Moving Audiences platform pools 2,000 digital billboards in six countries
Nov 7, 2016
Gabey Goh

Digital media marketplace for OOH assets seeks to bring automation and transparency to the sector.

