How Filipino fuel company Seaoil used DOOH location targeting to drive footfall

CASE STUDY: Programmatic DOOH campaign used live traffic signals to inform passing drivers of the duration to the nearest Seaoil station.

Brief

Seaoil was offering a lifetime free gas promo “Break Free from Gas-tos!”, a brand awareness campaign where one grand winner would win a free lifetime supply of Seaoil gas during the grand draw. While Seaoil is already well-established in the fuel market, the campaign was designed to drive tangible impact for store walk-ins.

Problem: In this competitive economy, how do you engage drivers on the move and convince them to participate in Seaoil’s annual free gas contest in a personalised manner while increasing footfall traffic?

Brand objective: Creating brand awareness by using live traffic signals to tell drivers the duration to the nearest Seaoil station using programmatic DOOH.

Strategy: The campaign used location-aware messages and directed drivers/motorists to the closest Seaoil gas stations. Through utilising Moving Audiences Platform data together with Live Maps, which indicates live traffic signals, the campaign curated location-aware messages in the form of distance in minutes to the nearest Seaoil gas station that would help the motorist estimate travel time. 

Execution

Five digital screens in close proximity to Seaoil gas stations were mapped and overlaid with audience location data and Live Maps.

As the driver and motorist comes close to the LED panel, a spot is aired and is triggered by Live Maps presented in 5, 10, 15 or 20 mins depending on live traffic. This way, the messaging is location-aware and personalised.

Each selected billboard was pre-equipped with audience measurement capabilities to identify and track audience patterns and behaviours.

Moving Audiences was able to build an offline attribution model during and after the campaign, mapping the audiences passing by the board when Seaoil ads aired and matching these to footfall in nearby Seaoil stations.

The directional campaign was executed by digital firm David & Golyat, together with DOOH advertising technology company Moving Walls and Metropolis Media.

Hiccups

The team behind the campaign said they may not have achieved the desired impact of changing fuelling habits if the creatives and terms used were generic and not relatable, keeping in mind that the campaign was executed in between multiple stages of Covid lockdown.

Additionally, fuel purchase decisions are made by drivers and motorists on the road, so the room to influence these moments is relatively small.

However, through data and tech, personalisation proved to be effective in reaching Seaoil’s brand objectives. 

Results

During the 60-day tracking period, the campaign managed to record 1,682,381 potential views and the unique audience reached was 164,142 individuals.

Seaoil's highest reaching location in terms of attribution to store yielded the views (453,459) and frequency (13.36) while another location achieved the highest reach (39,506).

The campaigns' audience were mostly classified as commuters (33.22%) and food lovers (24.33%)

Seaoil had 10.50% out of measured petrol station brand visits against other existing petrol stations, petrol station X being (32.95%) and petrol station Y (27.7%).

The highest conversion rate, a percentage of the total audience that was also seen at a retail store after having the chance to see the advertisement was 14.91%, 8.25% and 4.98%, based on the top three Seaoil locations amongst others. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

