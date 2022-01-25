Media News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

GroupM South Asia hands MA Parthasarathy and Amin Lakhani new roles

Parthasarathy has been appointed as chief strategy officer of GroupM South Asia, while Lakhani is now chief executive officer, Mindshare South Asia.

MA Parthasarathy (left) and Amin Lakhani
GroupM has announced new roles for Parthasarathy Mandayam (Maps) and Amin Lakhani.
 
Mandyam who was CEO, South Asia for Mindshare, has been elevated as chief strategy officer, GroupM South Asia. He will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia. 
 
Lakhani has been promoted from COO to CEO of Mindshare South Asia. 
 
Helen McRae, chief executive officer, Asia Pacific Mindshare, said, “Both Maps and Amin are distinguished leaders who have brought energy, skill and leadership, to the Mindshare group over the past few years in office. They have both led the agency with their invaluable expertise bringing immense value for our clients and internal teams. Mindshare’s achievements and client success journeys over the last few years narrate the business acumen of both Maps and Amin. I congratulate  them both and wish them the very best for their new roles.” 
 
Kumar added, “We have witnessed a significant consolidation of existing businesses, with deeper penetration of our new core offerings under their tutelage. Both have been instrumental in strengthening and reinvigorating the agency as it stands today. I have the utmost confidence in their expertise and know that both Maps and Amin will continue to drive innovation and further transformations in their future roles. I wish them the very best.” 
 
Maps said, “I am extremely grateful to have such an amazing journey at GroupM. I think learning and change have always been a part of my career here. Furthermore, as our offerings become more specialised, we need to ensure synergy and seamless flow of expertise between the various players both internal, WPP and external to get the full benefits of both scale and specialisation. As I steer through this journey I will continue to push  forward with the growth and transformation agenda to bring in significant synergies between new-age data, technology, consulting, products and offerings for our clients and internal stakeholders.” 
 
Lakhani said, “We want to build on this existing momentum and drive Mindshare ‘good growth’ for our clients. New age data, technology, creativity,  research, consulting, and products will play a major role in this journey. Our industry has always witnessed change. We’ve been at the centre of it and currently, the world is also witnessing this. Hence as marketers, we need to take charge and lead this journey for our clients and brands. I am excited for  this next phase of my journey, and I would like to thank the team for believing in me.”
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

