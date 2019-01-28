maps
GroupM South Asia hands MA Parthasarathy and Amin Lakhani new roles
Parthasarathy has been appointed as chief strategy officer of GroupM South Asia, while Lakhani is now chief executive officer, Mindshare South Asia.
GroupM announces South Asia restructuring
Prasanth Kumar moves from Mindshare CEO to GroupM COO; new Mindshare CEO also named.
Alok Sinha to oversee strategy across Mindshare South Asia
NEW DELHI - Mindshare South Asia has announced a series of management changes and key appointments across the market there, including promotions for M.Parthasarathy and Alok Sinha.
Google acquires Zagat, solidifies travel offering
GLOBAL - Google's acquisition of Zagat, a popular publisher of restaurant ratings, for an estimated US$200 million, appears to be yet another step towards the internet giant perfecting an online travel offering.
PCCW provides free Wi-Fi with HKTB
HONG KONG – PCCW and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) have partnered to offer free Wi-Fi services to heighten the travel experience in Hong Kong.
