GroupM South Asia hands MA Parthasarathy and Amin Lakhani new roles
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

GroupM South Asia hands MA Parthasarathy and Amin Lakhani new roles

Parthasarathy has been appointed as chief strategy officer of GroupM South Asia, while Lakhani is now chief executive officer, Mindshare South Asia.

Alok Sinha to oversee strategy across Mindshare South Asia
Jan 12, 2012
Campaign India Team

Alok Sinha to oversee strategy across Mindshare South Asia

NEW DELHI - Mindshare South Asia has announced a series of management changes and key appointments across the market there, including promotions for M.Parthasarathy and Alok Sinha.

