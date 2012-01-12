Search
m parthasarathy
GroupM South Asia hands MA Parthasarathy and Amin Lakhani new roles
Parthasarathy has been appointed as chief strategy officer of GroupM South Asia, while Lakhani is now chief executive officer, Mindshare South Asia.
Jan 12, 2012
Alok Sinha to oversee strategy across Mindshare South Asia
NEW DELHI - Mindshare South Asia has announced a series of management changes and key appointments across the market there, including promotions for M.Parthasarathy and Alok Sinha.
