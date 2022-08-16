Digital Media News
Shawn Lim
Aug 16, 2022

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

Four senior ad tech veterans take on GroupM Nexus APAC leadership.

L-R, clockwise: Deepika Nikhilender, Jon Thurlow, Brett Poole, Arshan Saha
L-R, clockwise: Deepika Nikhilender, Jon Thurlow, Brett Poole, Arshan Saha

GroupM has made a slew of appointments for its GroupM Nexus leadership.

The formation of GroupM Nexus, announced in April 2022, comprises GroupM’s core practices of search, social, programmatic, commerce, campaign analytics, ad tech and operations, addressable content, as well as other branded solutions across addressable TV (Finecast), AI technologies (Copilot), and omnichannel solutions from Xaxis and its business units (INCA, Plista).

Arshan Saha will take on the role of chief executive officer of Asia Pacific for GroupM Nexus, Jon Thurlow as chief operating officer, Deepika Nikhilender, CEO for APAC at Xaxis and Brett Poole, CEO for APAC & Australia and New Zealand at Finecast.

Saha’s previously held the role of CEO for APAC at Xaxis, where he oversaw GroupM’s INCA, Finecast, Sightline and Acceleration. Thurlow will add on the role of COO of GroupM Nexus to his existing role of COO of APAC for GroupM.

Meanwhile, Nikhilender has been promoted to replace Saha. She was previously the APAC vice president for Xaxis, a role which she has held for close to five years. Nikhilender  was also recently awarded Campaign Asia’s Business Leader of the Year and Technology Chief of the Year.

Finally, Poole has been promoted to CEO, moving up from his role as managing director, a role he held for close to five years. He has been with GroupM since 2015 and previously held various roles at Plista, MPlatform and Xaxis.

“GroupM Nexus is a cross-channel performance-led organisation that unites our expertise in service excellence, AI-technology and the most advanced solutions. This is the future of marketing, and we are poised to offer our clients and agencies the most powerful performance engine that will accelerate their growth,” said Saha.

“I’m honoured to be working alongside some of the world’s best specialists at GroupM Nexus to collectively cultivate a better media ecosystem.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

2 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

3 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

4 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

5 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

6 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

7 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

8 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

9 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

10 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Related Articles

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure
Marketing
Apr 26, 2022
Arvind Hickman

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM ...

GroupM taps Himanshu Shekhar to lead in Vietnam
Media
Oct 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

GroupM taps Himanshu Shekhar to lead in Vietnam

WPP upgrades forecasts after mammoth hiring spree
Advertising
Aug 5, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

WPP upgrades forecasts after mammoth hiring spree

Nestlé Vietnam consolidates media and ecommerce account with GroupM
Media
Jul 8, 2022
Shawn Lim

Nestlé Vietnam consolidates media and ecommerce ...

Just Published

Behind Oppo's tech and data strategy for sports sponsorship
Digital
9 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Behind Oppo's tech and data strategy for sports ...

Dylan Yu, senior marketing manager at Oppo, on how the electronics brand is rethinking its sports sponsorship strategy by customising targeted content.

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report

Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect and Initiative move multiple spots higher in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Freelance creative pokes fun at Heinz AI ketchup campaign
Advertising
13 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Freelance creative pokes fun at Heinz AI ketchup ...

Stephen Paul Wright showed AI art generators aren’t always so familiar with brands.