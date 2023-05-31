Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

GroupM names John Halpin as New Zealand CEO

The Kiwi native will relocate from Australia and replaces former CEO Chris Riley.

L-R: GroupM AUNZ CEO Aimee Buchanan; NZ CEO John Halpin
L-R: GroupM AUNZ CEO Aimee Buchanan; NZ CEO John Halpin

WPP's GroupM network of media agencies has hired John Halpin to head up its New Zealand business as CEO. The role was previously held by Chris Riley since 2019.

A Kiwi native, Halpin has over 20 years of media and marketing experience across Australia, Europe and APAC as well as locally in New Zealand working with brands such as Coca-Cola, Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, Google, IBM and Microsoft. Most recently, he was head of strategy and media for independent agency Apparent, where he launched its media division in 2019 and scaled it across global and local technology brands. He also led other Australian independents such as Naked Communications as managing partner and Ikon as head of strategy.

“I love the fact that I’ll be working in New Zealand again," Halpin says. "There is an incredible talent base within our agencies, a depth of capability and the chance to work with some of Aotearoa and the world’s most iconic brands. That combination, fueled by a purpose driven and future-looking vision, is exactly the challenge I’ve been looking for."

Reporting to GroupM AUNZ CEO Aimee Buchanan, Halpin will work closely with the New Zealand leaders of EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker, Mindshare and GroupM to deliver products and services to  clients that leverage technology, tools and products from across the global network.

Earlier this month, GroupM dissolved its APAC-level management, with AUNZ now reporting directly to its global leadership. Within AUNZ, GroupM has also been rebuilding its leadership following the appointment of Pippa Berlocher as CEO of EssenceMediacom AUNZ, Maria Grivas as CEO of Mindshare AUNZ, Melissa Hey as GroupM Chief Investment Officer and Tom Braybrook as MD of data and tech consultancy Acceleration.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

1 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

3 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

4 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Improving on paying for performance

5 Improving on paying for performance

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

7 PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

8 Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

10 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Related Articles

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership
Apr 20, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

GroupM forms commerce unit under Nexus performance hub
May 4, 2023
Jessica Heygate

GroupM forms commerce unit under Nexus performance hub

Simplification, responsibility, automation: GroupM’s approach to a changing market
Apr 27, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Simplification, responsibility, automation: ...

Simplification, responsibility, automation: GroupM’s approach to a changing market
Apr 25, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Simplification, responsibility, automation: ...

Just Published

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027
2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ...

Share award is worth ten times his annual salary.

Creative Minds: The witty Denstu wordsmith on trolling for success
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: The witty Denstu wordsmith on ...

Anamika Thakur wishes to remind her younger self to trade grades for grass (not the objectionable kind).

2023 Cannes Contenders: UltraSuperNew picks top APAC campaigns
13 hours ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: UltraSuperNew picks top ...

The group creative director at UltraSuperNew picks standout campaigns that have a chance of scoring at Cannes this year.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Adachi has masterminded a series of buzzworthy campaigns for the leading Japanese convenience store chain which have resulted in record breaking sales.