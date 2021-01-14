News
Rahul Sachitanand
3 days ago

Grey wins FWD Singapore business

Agency wins insurer's business after 19-agency pitch in which incumbent DDB did not participate.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Grey Group Singapore has been appointed by insurance platform FWD Singapore on a 12-month deal, with option to extend for another year. The win will see Grey taking over the mantle from incumbent DDB Asia Pacific. With this appointment, Grey will be the lead agency for all integrated and creative campaigns, while offering strategic counsel and advice on brand strategy.

The appointment comes after a four-month pitch process that saw 19 agencies involved. 

Grey is already working with FWD in some other markets in APAC such as Thailand and Indonesia. DDB, which Campaign understands did not take part in the Singapore pitch, still handles the client in Hong Kong.

“The brand’s pioneering spirit and ongoing commitment to innovation present tremendous creative opportunities," Konstantin Popovic, CEO of Grey Group Singapore, said in a release. "Coinciding with how this category could transform for the better in an ever-changing, fast-paced world, we can’t wait to create effective campaigns together.”

This article has been edited after its initial publication, adding the details about DDB.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

7 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

10 2021 predictions for adtech

Related Articles

FWD invites customers to take the plunge
Advertising
Jan 18, 2019
Ad Nut

FWD invites customers to take the plunge

FWD names DDB as lead regional agency for brand and creative strategy
Advertising
Aug 22, 2018
Matthew Miller

FWD names DDB as lead regional agency for brand and ...

FWD Singapore calls creative pitch
Advertising
Jun 8, 2018
Faaez Samadi

FWD Singapore calls creative pitch

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a digital reboot in the middle of a pandemic
Advertising
4 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a ...

Just Published

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs
Marketing
3 hours ago
Nick Dutnall

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and ...

Brands will see health as a sales opportunity in 2021 says one UK agency executive. Here are five key trends in healthcare that you need to know about this year.

Chinese New Year isn’t looking overly prosperous for luxury
Marketing
4 hours ago
Julienna Law

Chinese New Year isn’t looking overly prosperous ...

With 22 million people ordered to stay at home, this Chinese New Year celebration isn’t looking as 'over-the-top' as luxury brands had hoped.

Mother launches a media agency in the U.S.
Media
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Mother launches a media agency in the U.S.

The agency aims to drive with strategy rather than join a race to the bottom.

We know we have to compete for users’ trust: WhatsApp's Will Cathcart
Digital
7 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

We know we have to compete for users’ trust: ...

The global head of WhatsApp explains to Campaign the new privacy policy changes, what the business is doing to retain its customers’ trust and more...