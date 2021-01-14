Grey wins FWD Singapore business

Grey Group Singapore has been appointed by insurance platform FWD Singapore on a 12-month deal, with option to extend for another year. The win will see Grey taking over the mantle from incumbent DDB Asia Pacific. With this appointment, Grey will be the lead agency for all integrated and creative campaigns, while offering strategic counsel and advice on brand strategy.

The appointment comes after a four-month pitch process that saw 19 agencies involved.

Grey is already working with FWD in some other markets in APAC such as Thailand and Indonesia. DDB, which Campaign understands did not take part in the Singapore pitch, still handles the client in Hong Kong.

“The brand’s pioneering spirit and ongoing commitment to innovation present tremendous creative opportunities," Konstantin Popovic, CEO of Grey Group Singapore, said in a release. "Coinciding with how this category could transform for the better in an ever-changing, fast-paced world, we can’t wait to create effective campaigns together.”

