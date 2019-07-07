Search
1 day ago
Grey wrests FWD Singapore from DDB
Agency wins insurer's business after 19-agency pitch.
Jul 7, 2019
Don't blame short attention spans for unengaging content
FWD Insurance's Gavin Lai says if more brands simplified their content, made it clear, relatable and trustworthy, they wouldn't need to worry about millennials' supposed fickleness.
Jan 18, 2019
FWD invites customers to take the plunge
Spot from DDB Group Hong Kong and MediaMonks says the insurer has you covered for leaps into the unknown, whether literal or figurative.
Nov 30, 2018
Cooking with data
Data challenges when trying to craft winning recipes for digital-marketing success took centre stage at Re.Con Indonesia in Jakarta.
Aug 22, 2018
FWD names DDB as lead regional agency for brand and creative strategy
The result follows a multi-market pitch.
Jun 8, 2018
FWD Singapore calls creative pitch
Agency begins two-phase review process.
