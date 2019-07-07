fwd

Grey wrests FWD Singapore from DDB
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Agency wins insurer's business after 19-agency pitch.

Don't blame short attention spans for unengaging content
Jul 7, 2019
Gavin Lai

FWD Insurance's Gavin Lai says if more brands simplified their content, made it clear, relatable and trustworthy, they wouldn't need to worry about millennials' supposed fickleness.

FWD invites customers to take the plunge
Jan 18, 2019
Ad Nut

Spot from DDB Group Hong Kong and MediaMonks says the insurer has you covered for leaps into the unknown, whether literal or figurative.

Cooking with data
Nov 30, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Data challenges when trying to craft winning recipes for digital-marketing success took centre stage at Re.Con Indonesia in Jakarta.

FWD names DDB as lead regional agency for brand and creative strategy
Aug 22, 2018
Matthew Miller

The result follows a multi-market pitch.

FWD Singapore calls creative pitch
Jun 8, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Agency begins two-phase review process.

