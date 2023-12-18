Grey Group restructures global creative leadership team

Grey Group has restructured its global creative leadership team, making several promotions and new hires, the company shared exclusively with Campaign US.

Under the leadership of global chief creative officer Gabriel Schmitt, who took on the role in June, Grey has promoted Diego Medvedocky to global creative partner, effective in January.

The agency has also promoted Constanza Rossi to global craft partner; Jessica DeVirgilis, to global production partner; Maru Sokolowski to global head of creative excellence and Catrina Ramos to senior creative manager.

All will report to Schmitt and be tasked with elevating creative work and craft as well as ensuring high-quality production across the network.

The appointments are the first major move by Schmitt since assuming the role. They are part of a strategy to strengthen Grey’s creative bench globally.

Recently, the most-awarded work primarily has come from Grey in Latin America, led by Medvedocky, said Schmitt.

With these new appointments, the network hopes to improve the caliber and consistency of the work, he added.

“There were a few pockets around the world who are constantly bringing some of [the best] work and doing interesting things, but we didn't have an overall worldwide footprint of those types of work being surfaced,” he said in an interview with Campaign US. “My goal for 2024 is that we start having ‘famously effective’ ideas everywhere around the world, and most importantly, all the time.”

Medvedocky, who has been at Grey for 10 years, moves into the new role after serving as president and chief creative officer of LATAM. Meanwhile, Rossi joined Grey London in 2021 and is known for her work on blue-chip brands, including Heineken, Diesel and Bottega Veneta.

Sokolowski will continue to oversee aspects of the creative department from the development of the work to awards strategy, with the support of Ramos. Additionally, DeVirgilis, who is the former head of production at Media.Monks, will lead Grey’s production teams and strategy.

In January, the new team will gather for a global creative council to review work and identify opportunities for growth and improvement.