Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Before the stint at Google, Chadha was in consulting at Deloitte and has held senior management roles at American Express in the US and India.

Google has promoted Sapna Chadha to vice president of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), Campaign Asia-Pacific can reveal.

Before her appointment, Chadha was vice president of marketing for Southeast Asia and India and consecutively on Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Asia Pacific Power List over the past three years. 

In a statement, Chadha noted that SEA and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial people, businesses, and advertisers, making her eager to work with them and contribute to their growth.

Chadha also acknowledged the work of her predecessor Stephanie Davis, who now moves to Europe, and the strong team already in place to work with.

For the year ahead, Chadha has plans to expand access to products and services to users, and businesses while investing in upskilling programs, adding meaningful public-private partnerships, and working towards creating equitable and responsible growth.

"I am certainly hopeful that this year, and the years to come, will continue to be fulfilling as we charge ahead with our efforts to bring helpful products and services to more users and businesses and invest in skilling programs through meaningful public-private partnerships," Chadha said.

"I have always been passionate about technology and its potential to transform lives, and look forward to creating equitable and responsible growth that will provide economic opportunities for all."

Chadha joined Google in India and was promoted to vice president of marketing for India and Southeast Asia in late 2021. One of her initiatives to build a voice search platform, 'Bolne se sab hoga' (speaking out makes everything possible), to promote gender equity in India and Southeast Asian countries was well received across the board. #SearchForChange, a series of campaigns from Google, highlighted how information from search via voice could empower women and break barriers.  

A well-recognised champion of diversity and inclusion, Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 2021 Women Leading Change Awards honoured Chadha for her work in gender equity. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

