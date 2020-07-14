Search
sapna chadha
Jul 14, 2020
Google to invest US$10 billion in India over next five-seven years: Sundar Pichai
The CEO of the company was speaking during Google for India 2020.
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sapna Chadha, Google
Chadha has overseen an impressive volume of Asia-first product launches for Google in the past year, and is particularly passionate about championing diversity and inclusion in advertising.
