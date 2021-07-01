Media News
Fayola Douglas
2 days ago

Gay Times partners Thomson Reuters to deliver hard-hitting LGBT+ news

The partnership has been designed to benefit each brand's respective audiences.

Gay Times partners Thomson Reuters to deliver hard-hitting LGBT+ news

Gay Times Group and Openly, the Thomson Reuters Foundation's LGBT+ digital news platform, have announced a partnership to deliver more in-depth reporting to a wider audience and to the global LGBT+ community.

Gay Times will deliver Openly journalism to its global audience across a range of channels, including online and social media. Openly will benefit from the scale and reach of the Gay Times audience, while Gay Times will benefit from Openly's original coverage of global, accurate and impartial LGBT+ news.

The two organisations will work strategically together with the aim of being global leaders in quality content created by LGBT+ people, for LGBT+ people, with a high degree of nuanced understanding and perspective.

Tag Warner, chief executive of Gay Times, said: "Our first of its kind partnership between Gay Times and Thomson Reuters Foundation via their LGBT+-focused digital platform, Openly, will enhance the depth and scale of coverage we are delivering to our global LGBT+ audiences. This unique collaboration will further Gay Times Group's mission to inform, educate and inspire LGBT+ people around the globe through the highest-quality content."

He continued: "We are thrilled to be working with the team at Openly/Thomson Reuters Foundation and are excited for our unique partnership to grow with our audiences."

Openly was launched by the Thomson Reuters Foundation to deliver impartial LGBT+ news from around the world, covering stories that were not being told.

Hugo Greenhalgh, editor, Openly, said: "Openly stands for unbiased neutral reporting on LGBT+ issues, including on policy and legislative shifts around the world. It has a strong track record on breaking global news stories, such as Brunei's attempt to introduce the death penalty for gay sex. By shining a light on underreported stories to empower underrepresented communities, we can counter misinformation and misrepresentation with greatly needed factual and fair coverage.

"Our exciting collaboration with Gay Times Group will enable Openly stories to reach a much wider audience and accelerate our mission towards advancing human rights and building more inclusive and prosperous societies."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

4 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

5 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

6 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Gaining the first-mover advantage in a cookie-less world

9 Gaining the first-mover advantage in a cookie-less world

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

10 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

Related Articles

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook
Media
May 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in ...

Reuters extends Facebook fact-check partnership to Singapore
Digital
May 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Reuters extends Facebook fact-check partnership to ...

Reuters to fact-check Facebook ahead of US election
Digital
Feb 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Reuters to fact-check Facebook ahead of US election

Company claims Pride mattress 'supports' the community (Groan)
Advertising
4 days ago
Ad Nut

Company claims Pride mattress 'supports' the ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How [not to] design a great customer experience
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How [not to] design a great ...

Are you looking to find out the components of an effective, seamless customer experience? Then let's explore what you should avoid.

An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax filing
The Work
1 day ago
Ad Nut

An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax ...

Inspired by retro Japanese game shows, this campaign by The Works nudges Australians to seek expert advice on tax filing rather than suffer the consequences of doing it themselves.

Carsome's Hari Raya ad calls for honesty and transparency
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Carsome's Hari Raya ad calls for honesty and ...

So Ad Nut delivers it.