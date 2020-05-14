reuters

Reuters extends Facebook fact-check partnership to Singapore
May 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Reuters extends Facebook fact-check partnership to Singapore

News provider will become Facebook's second fact-checking partner in Singapore.

Reuters to fact-check Facebook ahead of US election
Feb 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Reuters to fact-check Facebook ahead of US election

Reuters is joining the growing list of news providers offering to fact-check content on social media.

75% of execs see ads appearing beside undesirable content
Jun 19, 2018
Olivia Parker

75% of execs see ads appearing beside undesirable content

Global executives think brands must be responsible for where their advertising appears, a new Reuters survey reveals, and that well-known news brands are trusted far more than social media platforms.

Female leaders in Japan: A journalist in the realm of brands (part two)
Jan 25, 2017
Barry Lustig

Female leaders in Japan: A journalist in the realm of brands (part two)

Oglivy Japan’s head of content discusses how brands can win people over by removing their ‘commercial’ hat, and why Japanese women often hold themselves back from career success.

Female leaders in Japan: A journalist in the realm of brands
Jan 20, 2017
Barry Lustig

Female leaders in Japan: A journalist in the realm of brands

For all the excitement around the potential for brands to be media companies in their own right, few journalists have made the transition to advertising agencies. We spoke to one who has.

Andrew Rashbass leaves Economist for CEO post at Reuters
May 30, 2013
Emily Tan

Andrew Rashbass leaves Economist for CEO post at Reuters

GLOBAL - Andrew Rashbass, group chief executive of The Economist, will be moving on this quarter to Thomson Reuters in the newly created post of CEO of news business.

