Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Reuters announced it will launch a free training course in digital journalism, produced in partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project.

The Reuters Digital Journalism Course, covering newsgathering, verification, publishing, and wellness and resilience, will first launch in Pakistan (English), Bangladesh (English), Thailand (Thai), Malaysia (English), Indonesia (Indonesian) and Sri Lanka (Sinhala). Further regions and languages will launch in subsequent months.

The company said the course will serve new and seasoned journalists alike, exploring four modules:

Digital Newsgathering, which "gives users the tools to find stories faster, analyze eyewitness reports and reach new audiences"

Verification and Reporting, which "explores the essential skills of how to verify sources and content on digital platforms"

Publishing Effectively on Social Media, which focuses on "producing powerful and engaging content"

Wellness and Resilience, which teaches the "crucial ability to cope with online harassment and includes self-care 101".

“With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential,” said Gina Chua, executive editor at Reuters. “The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism.”

The e-learning program will help the region’s journalists build strong foundational knowledge as they navigate the changing digital news landscape, added Anjali Kapoor, director of news partnerships at Facebook Asia Pacific.