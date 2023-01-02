Advertising Media News The Work
Future Generali’s OOH campaign advocates for inclusivity

The media sites will be live in areas like Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bengaluru from 1 January 2023.

Future Generali India Insurance Company has rolled out a campaign that puts the spotlight on providing LGBTQIA+ members in a live-in relationship an equal opportunity to secure their health insurance needs. 
 
The insurer has expanded its definition of ‘family’ across all its retail health insurance offerings, to include the LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.
 
The campaign showcases two same-sex couples, both as an employer and an insurer. The creative runs across the central theme of redefining the term ‘family’ to include live-in partners, including same-sex partners. 
 
The campaign is launched on digital and out of home (OOH) platforms in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bengaluru. It was rolled out on 1 January 2023 and will be live for three week.
 
Ruchika Malhan Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company, said, “We are conscious of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe the LGBTQIA+ community is of prominence and the individuals from the community deserve the right to avail of similar protection solutions alike any other individual. As insurers, we believe that we have a moral and societal responsibility to provide a level playing field to all sections of the society devoid of their personal preferences.”
 
Varma added, “As a brand that stands for Innovation and Human Touch, we are committed to providing need-based and innovative solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. This offering is a step in the direction of making the first move by the insurance industry towards focusing on inclusive protection plans for LGBTQIA+ individuals. At FGII, driving inclusion across various sections of the society and the communities we operate in is central to our ‘Lifetime partner’ behaviour.”
Source:
Campaign India

