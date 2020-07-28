inclusivity

What's it like working in the industry as an LGBTQIA+ person? Two Asia-based executives share their experiences
Jul 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Two openly-LGBTQIA+ individuals imagine a future where there is no longer a need to close diversity gaps. But more focus is needed on gender and sexual identity to get there.

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Jul 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.

Men need to
Jun 12, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The industry needs more men to champion gender diversity, but it must first "move past" nervousness caused by the #MeToo movement

Gap in knowledge about inclusivity at events: MPI
May 10, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Some still believe that inclusion initiatives are “just about being politically correct”.

Can Cadbury's new 'Symbol For All' stand against racism?
Apr 17, 2019
Ad Nut

Cadbury hopes its new symbol can come to be used to promote cultural inclusivity following years of negative social media trolling.

