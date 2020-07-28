inclusivity
What's it like working in the industry as an LGBTQIA+ person? Two Asia-based executives share their experiences
Two openly-LGBTQIA+ individuals imagine a future where there is no longer a need to close diversity gaps. But more focus is needed on gender and sexual identity to get there.
Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.
COVID-19: Now is the time to double down on diversity
In uncertain times, greater sensitivity and pro-action can prompt inclusive behaviours, fairness and equity to help people manage, perform well and operate with dignity and respect.
Men need to "get over" #MeToo fear and become diversity champions instead
The industry needs more men to champion gender diversity, but it must first "move past" nervousness caused by the #MeToo movement
Gap in knowledge about inclusivity at events: MPI
Some still believe that inclusion initiatives are “just about being politically correct”.
Can Cadbury's new 'Symbol For All' stand against racism?
Cadbury hopes its new symbol can come to be used to promote cultural inclusivity following years of negative social media trolling.
