News Media
Brandon Doerrer
1 day ago

From BTS to The Try Guys: How Kiswe is luring creators with ticketed live streams

Inside the new live streaming platform for creators looking to put on major events.

Photo: Kiswe (used with permission).
Photo: Kiswe (used with permission).

Live streaming platform Kiswe, launched in 2013, has hosted concerts for the likes of BTS and sports games in partnership with ESPN and the NBA. Now, it sets its sights on a new market as it looks to establish itself as another home for creator content.

Sticking to what it knows, Kiswe is testing the creator waters with another big partner: The Try Guys.

The YouTube channel with over 8 million subscribers will host a live performance of Romeo and Juliet on Aug. 10 featuring the comedy trio, known for trying things from the mundane to the wacky, such as getting deep-tissue massages or giving tattoos with no training. Viewers will be able to virtually interact with the performers and direct the show, voting on which bizarre objects the straight-faced actors will fight with, for instance.

Like every other event on Kiswe, Romeo and Juliet is ticketed, which serves as the primary form of monetization for both the platform and its creators. Prices range from $15 to $45, with more expensive bundles including access to a VIP after-show and apparel.

Kiswe declined to disclose its revenue share split on ticket sales. Revenue shares, whether through advertising or subscriptions, tend to make up a large portion of creator incomes.

Creators can also pursue sponsorships themselves for programs on Kiswe with facilitation from the platform. Given that its shows are ticketed, there’s currently no advertising on Kiswe, making sponsorships the only avenue brands have to get in front of its audience.

“You have a two-hour sizable captive audience that you know is paying attention,” said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. “They’re watching the screen and engaging with each other. It makes it very powerful from a sponsorship perspective.”

Viewers can also engage in chat rooms and send five-second selfie fan videos, Booth added.

Putting together a Shakespearean play requires a level of direct fan support that video-on-demand and ad-supported platforms don’t support, said Zach Kornfield, co-creator of The Try Guys.

“Advertising-based video on demand is a really wonderful financial tool, but it’s limiting,” he said. “You’re at the whims of algorithms and those specific ad dollars. If you can create a high-tier, high-quality piece of programming that fans want to support directly, it allows you to unlock a deeper level of content.”

As a result, Kiswe lends itself to larger programs that are a “huge creative swing,” Kornfield said. However, it doesn’t serve as a replacement for the content the comedy trio puts on YouTube.

Instead, the two platforms feed into each other. For instance, The Try Guys have created content for YouTube that teases their upcoming Kiswe show.

Live events require strong brand safety measures, especially when a sponsor is involved and fans are sending videos via chat. As a white-label platform, Kiswe allows its partners to determine what level of moderation they desire before the show.

For sponsors that want a more heavily moderated program, Kiswe can screen every message and video before it hits the chat to ensure it meets their guidelines. That process tends to be more delicate and requires human eyes to complement automated reviews, Booth said.

When sponsors aren’t involved, most creators want a more immediate, unfiltered back and forth with their audience and dial back those safety measures, Booth added. Kiswe instead relies on automation for lighter moderation lifts.

For now, Booth sees Kiswe as a more natural fit for creators with big followings, but the platform has its eye on scaling down to work with smaller creators.

“It’s early in the creator market for this type of pay-per-view experience,” he said. “That has led us to work with larger creators, and The Try Guys are a great example of this. That sets an opportunity to redefine how a lot of these creator shows are done moving forward, and there’s an opportunity to then scale that across the industry.”

 

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

6 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

7 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

AI 2.0: redefining possible

8 AI 2.0: redefining possible

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

10 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

Related Articles

Can the creator economy accelerate financial inclusion in Southeast Asia?
Jul 6, 2022
Rohith Murthy

Can the creator economy accelerate financial ...

Frictionless shopping: YouTube launches shoppable live streams for the holidays
Nov 10, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Frictionless shopping: YouTube launches shoppable ...

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming
Jun 26, 2023
Staff Reporters

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Uncommon creates series connecting refugees with YouTube creators
Jun 21, 2023
Daniel Farey-Jones

Uncommon creates series connecting refugees with ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group

Haysom’s campaigns for Suncorp have not only been multi-award winning but have shown how marketing can be a special business accelerator for the insurance and banking provider.

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK president gets jail time
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK ...

The Tokyo District Court has found Shinichi Ueno guilty of bribing a Tokyo Olympic official for soliciting favours and noted, "he [Ueno] repeatedly made unreasonable excuses, putting the blame unfairly on the subordinates and showing no signs of sincere remorse."

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad placements: New study
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad ...

Recently Adalytics accused Google of rampantly misleading advertisers about the viewership of ads running on third-party websites and apps, while charging for them; checks by IAS and DoubleVerify refute these claims.

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media networks in APAC
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media ...

In this lesson, GrabAds provides a five-minute tutorial on how brands can use retail media networks to target shoppers.