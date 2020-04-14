live streaming
Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.
How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.
Live-streams becoming more interactive: Auditoire
The new GM for Auditoire Hong Kong on the evolving importance of live-streaming.
How brands are rebuilding trust with live streaming
The group creative director for Imagination China on harnessing the power of live-streamed content.
Live-streaming comes of age
Improved connectivity is taking live-streaming beyond the ballroom, transforming events with its incredible ability to achieve reach and scale.
New China live streaming regulations could benefit brands
Industry experts say the crackdown on China's exploding live streaming market could actually be a good thing for brands and their content strategies.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins