Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
9 hours ago
Carol Huang

ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
Apr 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.

Live-streams becoming more interactive: Auditoire
Apr 16, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The new GM for Auditoire Hong Kong on the evolving importance of live-streaming.

How brands are rebuilding trust with live streaming
Jun 28, 2018
Sam McMorran

The group creative director for Imagination China on harnessing the power of live-streamed content.

Live-streaming comes of age
May 29, 2018
Megan Gell

Improved connectivity is taking live-streaming beyond the ballroom, transforming events with its incredible ability to achieve reach and scale.

New China live streaming regulations could benefit brands
Dec 23, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Industry experts say the crackdown on China's exploding live streaming market could actually be a good thing for brands and their content strategies.

