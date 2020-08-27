News
Carol Huang
23 hours ago

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams

ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams

ByteDance's Douyin—the China short-video app that became TikTok when exported to the rest of the world—is taking a step to keep to itself the revenue from goods that are sold during livestreams on its platform. The platform will disallow links from livestreams to third-party e-commerce sites starting in September.

The change does not apply to short video posts, where users can still link to third-party platforms.

Specifically, starting on September 6, KOLs will not be able offer direct links to external platforms. However, outgoing links that are placed through a Douyin-run service, for which it charges a fee, will still be allowed. On October 9, all third-party product links on livestreams will be disallowed.

Douyin started development on its own e-commerce platform last year and accelerated it this year. The company officially formed its e-commerce department before the June 18 sales festival this year.

Douyin's relationships with third-party platforms are best characterised as love-hate relationships, and will remain so. Last week, for example, the company formed a partnership with Taobao to cooperate on advertising and e-commerce. Since Douyin is an advertising distribution platform, it's not really contradictory for it to be starting its own e-commerce platform (and forcibly directing traffic to it), while also selling traffic to Taobao at the same time.

However, both content creators and users on Douyin are accustomed to using Taobao or JD.com to transact purchases, and may not like being forced into the Douyin platform. In fact, some KOLs are contractually obligated to send traffic to platforms like Taobao or JD.com.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Adidas Neo invites China to a Gudetama-inspired Douyin dance challenge
Advertising
Jul 14, 2020
Carol Huang

Adidas Neo invites China to a Gudetama-inspired ...

Gucci, Prada and more struggle on Douyin
Advertising
Jun 24, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Gucci, Prada and more struggle on Douyin

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
Advertising
Jul 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China

ByteDance attracts 23% of China digital spend: R3 forecast
Advertising
Nov 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

ByteDance attracts 23% of China digital spend: R3 ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
19 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.