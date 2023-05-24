Former Dentsu APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin announces new consultancy

Ashish Bhasin, co-founder and advisor, RD&X Network, has announced the launch of The Bhasin Consulting Group.



Through the new consultancy, the former CEO of Dentsu in Asia Pacific aims to provide business and leadership mentoring for advertising and media entrepreneurs, founders, CEOs and company boards to help their business growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.



With a mentee company to be announced shortly, the consultancy's first phase will be targeted towards select growth oriented young companies operating in the advertising, marketing services, digital and media space, globally.



“There is a huge need for business and leadership mentoring for CEOs, CXOs and founders in young and growing companies with ambition," Bhasin said. Often while these leaders have good domain expertise, many in the advertising, marketing services, digital and media industry lack top class business, entrepreneurship and leadership experience which is essential to navigate, transform and grow."



Citing his past experience in leading a team of 14,000 people across 18 countries and completing 24 acquisitions across India and APAC, he added, "Building and integrating top performing teams and getting them to work with a common goal and vision, to deliver profitability and business success in complex situations is what I have accomplished over the past 35 years."



Bhasin will continue his role as co-founder and advisor, RD&X Network.