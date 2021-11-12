Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Ashish Bhasin, APAC CEO and India chairman at Dentsu International, is retiring from the agency. Bhasin was also interim CEO for India since the departure of Anand Bhadkamkar in August 2021.

According to a statement from Dentsu International, Bhasin is seeking early retirement from the group. His 13-year stint ends today (November 12).

The Indian operations of the agency will be handled by Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients. The APAC business will be handled by Simon Jones, APAC CFO and Belli Mathanda, APAC COO. The duo will work alongside global CEO, Wendy Clark, who will have a greater focus on the region during this time.

Bhasin said, "I have had a wonderful 13+ years and have enjoyed leading Dentsu India and Dentsu APAC. In this journey I was lucky to have a brilliant team, very supportive colleagues and have made some lovely friends for life. Dentsu is a great company and I wish them the very best. I am unable to comment on my future plans for now but in the meanwhile I am really looking forward to going to Harvard for the Advanced Management Program, for which I have secured admission for the next semester.”