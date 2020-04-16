ashish bhasin

India's ad agencies leader petitions government for breaks to stave off bankruptcies
Apr 16, 2020
Campaign India Team

India's ad agencies leader petitions government for breaks to stave off bankruptcies

AAAI president Ashish Bhasin has proposed a set of recommendations to India's Minister of Information and Broadcasting including tax breaks and refunds.

Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
Apr 5, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland

India's top agency leaders and marketers believe learnings will be missed, while some call for work to be celebrated with an online event

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Jan 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney

Rao founded Webchutney and was appointed CEO after Dentsu acquired the agency in 2013.

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
Dec 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019

The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
Sep 16, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens

The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.

Dentsu Aegis Network names APAC CEO
Sep 6, 2019
Campaign India Team

Dentsu Aegis Network names APAC CEO

The network also names a Singapore CEO and appoints a CEO for global client solutions.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia