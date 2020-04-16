ashish bhasin
India's ad agencies leader petitions government for breaks to stave off bankruptcies
AAAI president Ashish Bhasin has proposed a set of recommendations to India's Minister of Information and Broadcasting including tax breaks and refunds.
Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
India's top agency leaders and marketers believe learnings will be missed, while some call for work to be celebrated with an online event
Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Rao founded Webchutney and was appointed CEO after Dentsu acquired the agency in 2013.
WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai
For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.
Dentsu Aegis Network names APAC CEO
The network also names a Singapore CEO and appoints a CEO for global client solutions.
