Campaign India Team
18 hours ago

Dentsu India's CEO Anand Bhadkamkar exits

The move marks Dentsu's fifth high-profile departure this summer.

After a slew of exits over the last month at Dentsu in India, Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO of Dentsu India, is the latest to leave the agency.
 
Bhadkamkar's last day at the organisation was 31 August.
 
While a replacement will be named, Ashish Bhasin, CEO for APAC and Chairman for India, and Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients, will be interim CEOs for India.
 
According to sources, the decision for Bhadkamkar to exit was made in the last 48 hours.
 
Here's dentsu's statement:
 
"To stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential we see for our clients and our teams we are moving forward into dentsu India 2.0. This is crucial to realising our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world. In the last year, and despite the pandemic, we have started to optimise our portfolio of brands into six global leadership brands, making us more agile and simpler for our clients to access our world-class capabilities and talents. To accelerate this transformation, Ashish Bhasin, CEO, Apac and chairman India, and Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients will assume interim, day-to-day leadership of dentsu India while the business completes its search for a successor to Anand Bhadkamkar, who leaves dentsu on August 31. With this new structure, we are well positioned to unlock higher levels of business performance, innovation, and solution-led strategies for our people and for our clients. Our ambitions and goals are interconnected, and this is the beginning of dentsu India 2.0’s new and transformed path to success."
 
 
