Advertising Marketing News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Dentsu India CEO Sidharth Rao to exit the agency

Rao founded Webchutney in 1999, which was acquired by Dentsu in 2013.

Sidharth Rao
Sidharth Rao
Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group India, will be leaving the agency in December 2022. Rao plans to turn entrepreneur again. He had founded Webchutney in 1999, which was acquired by Dentsu in 2013.
 
Following this, DentsuMB India will come under the additional charge of Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group. Dingra will be supported by business leaders Ajit Devraj, Indrajeet Mookerjee and Harsh Shah. The new DentsuMB India leadership team will work with Rao through the transition along with Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India.
 
Wadhwa said, “Sid is not just a colleague. He is also a dear friend; our go-to mate. He has played an instrumental role in crafting dentsu’s creative journey for India in partnership with some of our key talents who have now grown into powerful leaders; and that is invaluable. However, when he chose to discuss his new entrepreneurial ambitions with me, I realised how truly he wanted to do this."
 
He added, "Sid has my wholehearted support on his next move. Meanwhile, what gives me great assurance is the fantastic set of leaders that he has mentored during this growth journey. They are already taking charge and delivering with confidence. Although I would miss catching up with Sid at office, our banters will continue beyond work. He deserves to choose a fresh path for his next milestone, and I am sure his next venture would be an innovative one. We truly wish him all the luck for this next big leap.”
 
Rao said, “Being acquired by dDntsu has, by far, been the most important milestone in Webchutney’s journey. It has been a great, great ride. Together, Dentsu India and Webchutney are miles ahead of where we started and there are absolutely no regrets. Post the acquisition, I have been around for a decade now and the credit for my journey here goes to the network’s leadership team. I would like to thank them dearly for making dentsu feel like home."
 
He added, "Amit is a great leader and a fantastic comrade. He is the one to ensure that we get the best of opportunities. As I move on, I am glad that Dentsu Webchutney is at a point where it is at its best; and what I take with myself is a sense of immense pride of being associated with dentsu. For my journey ahead, I am exploring a few new ideas in the exciting space of the internet. The plan for it should be ready over the next couple of months.”
 

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Dentsu clubs Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect Relations under Isobar India Group
Digital
Sep 15, 2021
Campaign India Team

Dentsu clubs Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect ...

Dentsu India appoints Sunil Lulla as consultant advisor
Advertising
Apr 3, 2022
Campaign India Team

Dentsu India appoints Sunil Lulla as consultant advisor

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Advertising
Jan 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen ...

Ajay Gahlaut joins Dentsu India as group CCO
Advertising
Sep 5, 2021
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gahlaut joins Dentsu India as group CCO

Just Published

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

The global brewer is looking to kick off meetings in Cannes in pursuit of a new global creative ecosystem.

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?
Advertising
11 hours ago
Avery Booker

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?

For luxury brands, taking the current Covid-impacted softness in mainland China as a cue to reduce exposure to the market is the wrong approach.

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': Accenture India MD
Digital
11 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': ...

Vineet R Ahuja shares his insights on reinvention, brand trust, personalisation at Accenture, and more.

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head group-wide creative practice
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ben Bold

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head ...

Kay elevated to new post after less than a year at Publicis.