dentsu india

Is brand purpose 'responsible' or 'opportunistic'?
Jun 23, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Future Brands CEO Santosh Desai takes on BBDO's Josy Paul and the 'Share the Load' campaign in a candid debate held by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.

Dentsu launches Slingshot in India
Nov 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

Kunal Dubey and Lucky Saini, both formerly of Flipkart, will lead the new digital venture.

Dentsu brings Indian JV companies under group umbrella
Jan 31, 2011
David Blecken

TOKYO – Dentsu has bought back the equity stakes held by joint venture partners in three companies in India as part of a strategy to strengthen its brand in the market.

Malaysia’s Astro invests US$68m in Indian channels
Sep 28, 2010
Staff Reporters

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia-based Astro All Asia Networks is to acquire a 49 per cent stake, costing US$40 million, in New Delhi Television (NDTV) subsidiary NDTV Lifestyle. The Astro Group is also investing US$28 million to be majority stakeholder in a new food channel in India.

