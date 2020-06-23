dentsu india
Is brand purpose 'responsible' or 'opportunistic'?
Future Brands CEO Santosh Desai takes on BBDO's Josy Paul and the 'Share the Load' campaign in a candid debate held by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.
Dentsu launches Slingshot in India
Kunal Dubey and Lucky Saini, both formerly of Flipkart, will lead the new digital venture.
Dentsu brings Indian JV companies under group umbrella
TOKYO – Dentsu has bought back the equity stakes held by joint venture partners in three companies in India as part of a strategy to strengthen its brand in the market.
Malaysia’s Astro invests US$68m in Indian channels
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia-based Astro All Asia Networks is to acquire a 49 per cent stake, costing US$40 million, in New Delhi Television (NDTV) subsidiary NDTV Lifestyle. The Astro Group is also investing US$28 million to be majority stakeholder in a new food channel in India.
