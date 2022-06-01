Advertising News
Campaign India Team
20 hours ago

Narayan Devanathan to exit Dentsu India

Chief client officer will pursue a career outside advertising, and joins a long list of exits from the network in the market.

Narayan Devanathan, chief client officer, Dentsu India, is exiting the agency and with that ending his 11-year long stint. According to a statement from dentsu, Devanathan is aiming to pursue interests outside the advertising industry.
 
He had joined the network in 2011 from Euro RSCG, where he was chief strategy officer.
 
Peter Huijboom, interim CEO, Dentsu India, said, “Narayan’s leadership has played an instrumental role in successfully aligning Dentsu India with the company’s global ambitions of becoming the most integrated advertising network in the world."
 
In India, the network will be led by Divya Karani, Amit Wadhwa and Anubhav Sonthalia. 
 
Devanathan said he is looking forward to life outside the advertising industry. "Dentsu has been a life-shaping experience for me and the decision to take this big leap to pursue my interests outside the advertising industry was a tough one but something I am keenly looking forward to," he added.  
 
Devanathan has also had stints with Ogilvy, Cramer Krasselt,  RK Swamy BBDO and Vyapthi Communications.
 
 

 

Campaign India

