JAKARTA - Thomas Sutton (pictured), the group account director of Citibank at Publicis Singapore, has left the agency to join Leo Burnett Kreasindo in Jakarta as country advisor.
President and managing director at CNBC Asia-Pacific Satpal Brainch is one of Asia’s youngest media bosses.
Lito German, the new marketing director at BMW Group Asia, is German by name if not by nationality, and is eager to prove his other credentials.
Less than one year into the job and Dee Dutta, Visa's head of marketing for Asia-Pacific, says he is already feeling the benefits of switching from a global to a regional role.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins