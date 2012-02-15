Asiya Bakht

Leo Burnett Jakarta hires Sutton
Feb 15, 2012
Leo Burnett Jakarta hires Sutton

JAKARTA - Thomas Sutton (pictured), the group account director of Citibank at Publicis Singapore, has left the agency to join Leo Burnett Kreasindo in Jakarta as country advisor.

Profile: CNBC's Satpal Brainch on expanding in Asia
Jul 26, 2010
Profile: CNBC's Satpal Brainch on expanding in Asia

President and managing director at CNBC Asia-Pacific Satpal Brainch is one of Asia’s youngest media bosses.

Profile: Marketing head Lito German on BMW's Asia operations
Marketing
Jun 16, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Profile: Marketing head Lito German on BMW's Asia ...

Lito German, the new marketing director at BMW Group Asia, is German by name if not by nationality, and is eager to prove his other credentials.

Profile: Visa marketing head Dee Dutta welcomes a hands-on role
Marketing
Jun 16, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Profile: Visa marketing head Dee Dutta welcomes a ...

Less than one year into the job and Dee Dutta, Visa's head of marketing for Asia-Pacific, says he is already feeling the benefits of switching from a global to a regional role.

