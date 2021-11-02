Media News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

Facebook owner Meta hires Spark Foundry as global media agency

Publicis Groupe media agency takes over account from WPP's Mindshare and Dentsu.

Facebook owner Meta hires Spark Foundry as global media agency

Facebook has appointed Spark Foundry as its global media buying and planning agency, following a competitive pitch that involved Dentsu, also an incumbent, and Havas Media.

The review, which began in March, covers all of Meta’s brands – including its social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

WPP withdrew from the process after reviewing the RFP. WPP-owned Mindshare has worked with Facebook since 2014.

Facebook’s review, which launched in March, was handled by ID Comms.

According to research consultancy Comvergence, the media account is worth $750m (£545m), although its budget is likely to grow.

Facebook increased its total global adspend in 2020 by 44% to $2.26bn (£1.64bn) despite the pandemic.

Spark Foundry will handle media planning and buying for the world’s largest social media company, as well as “strategic thought leadership, media innovation, cross-channel approaches, tools, tech and operations”.

“We are pleased to announce that Spark Foundry will be our new global media planning and buying partner across Meta’s brand portfolio,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership we’ve had with Group M and Dentsu since 2014 and are proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish together. 

“We also want to thank the teams that participated in the review process. We are privileged to have access to such great talent and appreciate the time and interest in partnering with us. “

The second-largest global advertising media owner recently posted better than expected Q3 financial results in spite of Apple’s tracking changes and high-profile whistleblower accusations of immoral behaviour. 

It also signalled a huge pivot and investment in the metaverse, while rebranding the name of its parent company from ‘Facebook’ to ‘Meta’.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

2 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

4 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

5 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

6 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

7 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

8 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

9 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

10 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Related Articles

Facebook corporate is now Meta
Digital
Oct 29, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Facebook corporate is now Meta

Dear Facebook, you’re really not helping yourself
Digital
3 days ago
Chris Daniels

Dear Facebook, you’re really not helping yourself

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account
Advertising
Jul 25, 2021
Simon Gwynn

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media ...

Facebook puts $750 million global media account up for review
Advertising
Mar 30, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Facebook puts $750 million global media account up ...

Just Published

Stagwell posts double-digit growth in first earnings after MDC merger
PR
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Stagwell posts double-digit growth in first ...

The newly combined holding company grew net organic revenue by 22.8% to $498 million.

Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women access to safe water
News
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

Stella Artois’ artful holiday campaign gives women ...

The beer brand’s campaign includes OOH and a short film, narrated by Matt Damon.

Why disturbing disclosure trends could ruin influencer marketing
Marketing
2 hours ago
Danielle Wiley

Why disturbing disclosure trends could ruin ...

Bad disclosure is bad influencer marketing.

Creative Minds: Why Simon Lee loves the moments before the magic happens
Analysis
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Simon Lee loves the moments ...

We get to know the ECD and co-owner of The Hallway through their answers to 11 questions. Learn how they pursued a love of creativity into a freezing river with 1500 naked people, what might happen to their skin after they die, and why they probably can't stand Worcestershire sauce.